First, it may not have been what you ate last night. Many of the most common foodborne illnesses have incubation periods (time between ingestion and symptoms) that can be hours, days or even several weeks.

Incubation Periods for Common Foodborne Pathogen

Pathogen – Incubation Period

Staphlococcus aureus – 1 to 8 hours, typically 2 to 4 hours

Campylobacter – 2 to 7 days, typically 3 to 5 days

E. coli O157:H7 – 1 to 10 days, typically 3 to 4 days

Salmonella – 6 to 72 hours, typically 18 to 36 hours

Shigella – 12 hours to 7 days, typically 1 to 3 days

Hepatitis A – 15 to 50 days, typically 25 to 30 days

Listeria – 3 to 70 days, typically 21 days

Norovirus – 24 to 72 hours, typically 36 hours