Golden Medal Mushroom Inc. of Los Angeles, CA is recalling all cases of its 200g/7.05-ounce packages and 150g/5.25-ounce packages of Enoki Mushrooms (Product of China) because it has the potential to be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes, an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Although healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea, Listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.

The recalled products were distributed to (Chicago IL/ Los Angeles CA/Dallas TX) through produce distributors or wholesalers to retail stores by 1/4/2022 and the affected lot number is 300511.

The Enoki comes in a 200g/7.05ounces, UPC: 6953150100684 and 150g/5.25ounces UPC: 6953150110157. Product is packaged in a vacuum sealed plastic package with upper transparent and lower portion has a black background. The product is “Product of China” and there is no English translation on label. There are no business name & address printed on packages.

No illnesses have been reported to date.

The potential for contamination was discovered after routine testing by Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development revealed the presence of Listeria monocytogenes in 200gram package of Enoki.

The distribution of the product has been suspended.