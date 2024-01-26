As of January 22, 2024, FDA has received 90 confirmed complaints/reports of adverse events potentially linked to recalled product. To date, confirmed complainants, or people for whom a complaint or adverse event was submitted and met FDA’s complainant definition, are between zero and 53 years of age and the median age is one year old.

CDC’s National Center for Environmental Health is conducting case finding efforts in collaboration with state and local health departments. CDC’s case definition for state partners includes a blood lead level of 3.5 µg/dL or higher measured within 3 months after consuming a recalled WanaBana, Schnucks, or Weis brand fruit puree product after November 2022. As of January 19, CDC has received reports of 97 confirmed cases, 253 probable cases, and 35 suspected cases for a total of 385 cases from 42 different states through their reporting structure. For more information, please visit CDC’s page to review their case reporting methodology and findings.

CDC has received the following reports from state and local health departments:

Total Cases: 385 Confirmed Cases: 97 Probable Cases: 253 Suspect Cases: 35

States: (42 total) AL, AR, AZ, CA, CO, CT, FL, GA, IA, ID, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, ME, MI, MN, MO, MS, MT, NC, ND, NE, NH, NJ, NM, NY, OH, OK, OR, PA, RI, TN, TX, UT, VA, VT, WA, WI, WV

Recall: Yes

Investigation status: Active

Cases are reported to the CDC through state health departments. State health departments receive reports of potential cases from various sources, and then follow up to determine whether the case definition is met. In order to be considered in CDC’s case count, the person must have had a blood lead level of 3.5 ug/dL or higher measured within 3 months after consuming a recalled WanaBana, Schnucks, or Weis brand fruit purée product after November 2022. Based on the amount of information available, CDC asks states to further classify cases as “suspect”, “probable”, and “confirmed”. As the investigation progresses, cases might be assigned to different case categories.

CDC and FDA have different data sources, so the counts reported by each agency will not directly correspond. In addition, some people who were affected by the contaminated product might be reflected in both the numbers reported by the FDA and the numbers reported by CDC, so the numbers should not be added together.

FDA’s investigation is ongoing to determine the point of contamination and whether additional products are linked to illnesses. Previous updates not captured by the initial timeline are below in the Previous Updates section. FDA will update the advisory as information becomes available.