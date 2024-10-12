Shigella is a significant cause of bacterial gastroenteritis worldwide and can have serious health implications, depending on the population affected as well as the specific strain involved. Here are some key points:

Symptoms: Shigella infection, or shigellosis, typically causes symptoms including diarrhea (often bloody), fever, stomach cramps, and tenesmus (painful straining during bowel movements). The symptoms usually start 1 to 7 days after consuming contaminated food or water and can last for about 5 to 7 days.

Severity: While many cases are mild and resolve on their own, Shigella can cause severe illness, particularly in young children, the elderly, and individuals with weakened immune systems. In these populations, complications such as dehydration, seizures, or kidney failure can occur and may require hospitalization.

Transmission: Shigella is highly contagious and can spread easily between individuals, particularly in settings like daycares or places with inadequate sanitation and hygiene practices.

Treatment: The treatment for shigellosis primarily involves rehydration and, in severe cases, antibiotics. However, antibiotic resistance is a growing concern, which can complicate treatment.

Public Health Impact: Although Shigella doesn’t usually have as high a mortality rate as *Listeria*, it still poses serious public health challenges especially in areas with limited healthcare and sanitation infrastructure. Severe outbreaks can occur in such settings and lead to significant morbidity.

Overall, Shigella is considered a serious foodborne pathogen, especially in settings where it spreads easily and can affect vulnerable populations. Effective public health strategies focus on improving sanitation, hygiene, and food safety to prevent outbreaks.

Tags: shigella attorney, shigella lawyer
Print:
Email this postTweet this postLike this postShare this post on LinkedIn
Photo of Drew Falkenstein Drew Falkenstein

Drew Falkenstein joined Marler Clark in January, 2004 and has concentrated his practice in representing victims of foodborne illness. He has litigated nationwide against some of the biggest food corporations in the world, including Dole, Kellogg’s, and McDonald’s.  He has worked on landmark…

Drew Falkenstein joined Marler Clark in January, 2004 and has concentrated his practice in representing victims of foodborne illness. He has litigated nationwide against some of the biggest food corporations in the world, including Dole, Kellogg’s, and McDonald’s.  He has worked on landmark cases that have helped shape food safety policy, HACCP protocol, and consumer rights, such as the E. coli outbreak in fresh spinach in 2006 and the 2008 Peanut Corporation of America outbreak of Salmonella. A frequent speaker for the not-for-profit organization Outbreak, Inc, Mr. Falkenstein travels the country to address public and environmental health organizations as well as food safety meetings and annual educational conferences.Â  He speaks on the intersection of law and public health, and addresses companies on how to prevent food borne illness outbreaks.

Read more about Drew Falkenstein
Show more Show less
Related Posts
u1272729531_Norvirus_outbreak_in_a_restaurant_--ar_21_--v_6.1_af202b6c-3921-4a06-b5ae-45070a6130f7_1
Norovirus is the most common foodborne pathogen
October 12, 2024
u1272729531_Why_E._coli_and_HUS_can_be_so_deadly_--ar_21_--v__0b870235-77cc-4e60-8c8c-5e7f30cc9d10_2
E. coli O157:H7 can be a deadly Bug
October 12, 2024
u1272729531_Campylobacter_is_one_of_the_most_common_causes_of_c202ed4a-a872-4412-a98a-b5fa3d3dd80b_1
Campylobacter is a common foodborne pathogen
October 11, 2024