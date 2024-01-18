Dog Food: CDC, public health and regulatory officials in several states, and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration Center for Veterinary Medicine (FDA CVM) collected different types of data to investigate a multistate outbreak of Salmonella Kiambu infections in people. Epidemiologic and laboratory data showed that a specific lot of Victor brand Hi-Pro Plus dry dog food was contaminated with Salmonella and made people sick. The manufacturer, Mid America Pet Food, recalled this and all other brands of pet food they make. See recalls for more details.

A total of seven people infected with the outbreak strain of Salmonella were reported from seven states . Illnesses started on dates ranging from January 14, 2023, to August 19, 2023. One person was hospitalized, and no deaths were reported. The true number of sick people in this outbreak was likely much higher than the number reported, and the outbreak may not have been limited to the states with known illnesses. This is because many people recover without medical care and are not tested for Salmonella. In addition, recent illnesses may not have been reported as it usually takes 3 to 4 weeks to determine if a sick person is part of an outbreak.

Charcuterie: As of January 3, 2024, 24 people infected with the outbreak strain of Salmonella have been reported from 14 states – Arizona 1, Connecticut 1, Illinois 1, Michigan 1, Minnesota 1, Nebraska 1, New Jersey 1, New York 1, Ohio 11, Texas 1, Utah 1, Vermont 1, Washington 1, Wisconsin 1. Illnesses started on dates ranging from November 20, 2023, to December 18, 2023. Of 20 people with information available, 5 have been hospitalized; no deaths have been reported.

Salmonella was identified in an unopened sample of “Busseto Foods Charcuterie Sampler Prosciutto, Sweet Soppressata, and Dry Coppa” collected by the Minnesota Department of Agriculture as a part of the investigation.

Cantaloupe: Since the last update on December 7, 302 people infected with one of the outbreak strains of Salmonella have been reported from 42 states. Illnesses started on dates ranging from October 16, 2023, to November 28, 2023. Of 263 people with information available, 129 (49%) have been hospitalized. Four deaths have been reported, three from Minnesota and one from Oregon.

States impacted: Alaska 1, Arkansas 2, Arizona 14, California 14, Colorado 9, Connecticut 2, Florida 1, Georgia 6, Iowa 8, Illinois 18, Indiana 7, Kansas 2, Kentucky 8, Massachusetts 2, Maryland 6, Michigan 6, Minnesota 26, Missouri 15, Mississippi 1, Montana 2, North Carolina 6, Nebraska 7, New Hampshire 1, New Jersey 6, New Mexico 2, Nevada 5, New York 10, Ohio 13, Oklahoma 4, Oregon 6, Pennsylvania 5, Rhode Island 1, South Carolina 9, South Dakota 1, Tennessee 5, Texas 23, Utah 11, Virginia 7, Washington 4, Wisconsin 22, West Virginia 3 and Wyoming 1.

State and local public health officials are interviewing people about the foods they ate in the week before they got sick. Of the 145 people interviewed, 107 (74%) reported eating cantaloupe. This percentage was significantly higher than the 19.6% of respondents who reported eating cantaloupe in the FoodNet Population Survey—a survey that helps estimate how often people eat various foods linked to diarrheal illness. Of the 107 people who reported eating cantaloupe, 56 people specifically reported eating pre-cut cantaloupe and 29 reported eating whole cantaloupe.

Onions: As of December 4, 2023, a total of 80 people infected with the outbreak strain of Salmonella were reported from 23 states. Illnesses started on dates ranging from August 2, 2023, to November 11, 2023. Of the 72 people with information available, 18 (25%) were hospitalized. One death from Wisconsin was reported.

The outbreak strain was identified by FDA in October 2023 in environmental samples collected from the farm where the onions were grown. Other Salmonella strains were also identified from samples taken from the onion farm. CDC identified people who got sick with these strains of Salmonella, but there was not enough epidemiologic or traceback evidence to confirm these illnesses were part of the outbreak.

Salmonella: Marler Clark, The Food Safety Law Firm, is the nation’s leading law firm representing victims of Salmonella outbreaks. The Salmonella lawyers of Marler Clark have represented thousands of victims of Salmonella and other foodborne illness outbreaks and have recovered over $850 million for clients. Marler Clark is the only law firm in the nation with a practice focused exclusively on foodborne illness litigation. Our Salmonella lawyers have litigated Salmonella cases stemming from outbreaks traced to a variety of foods, such as cantaloupe, tomatoes, ground turkey, salami, sprouts, cereal, peanut butter, and food served in restaurants. The law firm has brought Salmonella lawsuits against such companies as Cargill, ConAgra, Peanut Corporation of America, Sheetz, Taco Bell, Subway and Wal-Mart.

If you or a family member became ill with a Salmonella infection, including Reactive Arthritis or Irritable bowel syndrome (IBS), after consuming food and you’re interested in pursuing a legal claim, contact the Marler Clark Salmonella attorneys for a free case evaluation.

Additional Resources: