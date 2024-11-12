great-falls-mt-video-production-photographer-mobile

According to Great Falls press reports, several cases of Salmonella have been identified in Great Falls, starting from October 30. 

As of November 12, six students from Sacajawea and Valley View elementary schools, one staff member from another school, and one individual with no school connections have been affected.

The Cascade City-County Health Department is actively working with Great Falls Public Schools nursing staff and leadership to inform families, control the spread, and pinpoint potential contamination sources. 

The origin of the outbreak remains unconfirmed.

The Montana Department of Public Health & Human Services is investigating links to other Salmonella cases in Montana and neighboring states.

