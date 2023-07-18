The Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture warns that consumers should immediately discard raw goat milk sold from Dove Song Dairy due to possible contamination with Campylobacter. Three persons who consumed this product and became ill with campylobacteriosis were reported by the Department of Health. Raw milk samples tested by the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture are presumptively positive for Campylobacter.

Dove Song Dairy raw goat milk was sold in plastic containers of various sizes (gallon, ½ gallon, quart, and pint) at the following locations:

Berks County:

Dove Song Dairy, 108 Seigfried Rd, Bernville

Multiple locations of Kimberton Whole Foods

Local Leaf Market, 3071 W Philadelphia Ave, Oley

Chester County:

Multiple locations of Kimberton Whole Foods

Lancaster County:

Shady Maple Farm Market, 1324 E Main St, East Earl

Nickle Mine Health Foods, 2123 Mine Rd, Paradise

Lehigh County:

Healthy Alternatives Food, 7150 Hamilton Blvd, Trexlertown

Schuylkill County:

Healthy Habits Natural Market, 1120 Center Turnpike, Orwigsburg

All sell-by dates of raw goat milk from Dove Song Dairy should be discarded.

Anyone who consumed the raw goat milk should consult their physician if they become ill.