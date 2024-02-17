As of February 16, 2024, a total of 10 people infected with the outbreak strain of E. coli have been reported from four states – California, Utah, Colorado and Texas. Illnesses started on dates ranging from October 18, 2023, to January 29, 2024. Of 9 people with information available, 4 have been hospitalized and 1 developed hemolytic uremic syndrome, a serious condition that can cause kidney failure. No deaths have been reported.

Public health investigators are using the PulseNet system to identify illnesses that may be part of this outbreak. CDC PulseNet manages a national database of DNA fingerprints of bacteria that cause foodborne illnesses. DNA fingerprinting is performed on bacteria using a method called whole genome sequencing (WGS). WGS showed that bacteria from sick people’s samples are closely related genetically. This suggests that people in this outbreak got sick from the same food.

State and local public health officials are interviewing people about the foods they ate in the week before they got sick. Of the 8 people interviewed, 6 (75%) reported eating RAW FARM LLC brand raw cheddar cheese. This percentage was significantly higher than the 4.9% of respondents who reported eating any raw milk cheese in the FoodNet Population Survey—a survey that helps estimate how often people eat various foods linked to diarrheal illness. This difference suggests that people in this outbreak got sick from eating RAW FARM LLC brand raw cheddar cheese.

CDC advises people not to eat, sell, or serve RAW FARM brand raw cheddar cheese while the investigation is ongoing.

This dairy, formerly know as Organic Pastures Dairy has been linked to several recalls and outbreaks in the past.

Organic Pastures Dairy Company Recalls and Outbreaks:

September 2006 Raw Milk E.coli Outbreak: 6 ill/2 HUS

September 2007 Raw Cream Listeria Recall

December 2007 Raw Milk Campylobacter Outbreak: 8 ill

September 2008 Raw Cream Campylobacter Recall

November 2011 Raw Milk E.coli Outbreak: 5 ill/3 HUS

May 2012 Campylobacter Raw Milk/Cream Outbreak: 10 ill, reported illnesses from Jan. thru April

October 2015 Campylobacter Raw Milk Recall

January 2016 E.coli Raw Milk Outbreak: 9 ill/2 HUS



Raw Farm LLC Recalls and Outbreaks:

May 2023 Campylobacter Raw Milk Recall

August 2023 Salmonella Cheese Recall

October 2023 Salmonella Raw Milk Outbreak

San Diego County—12 illnesses

Orange County—7 illnesses

And a bit more history (2008):

The Kerman-based dairy that has been linked to bacterial illnesses and recalls, on Monday agreed to plead guilty to shipping misbranded food — in this case, raw milk labeled for pet use that instead was consumed by people — across state lines. According to the Fresno Bee – In a plea agreement filed Monday in U.S. District Court in Fresno, Organic Pastures agreed to, among other things:

1) Organic Pastures Dairy in Kerman is one of only two raw-milk producers in California, 2) Stop shipping unpasteurized raw milk across state lines, 3) Put a notice on its Web site within two weeks that it no longer will sell raw-milk products outside of California, 4) Notify, in writing, any out-of-state customers from the past year that the dairy no longer will offer raw milk or raw-milk products, and 5) Allow the federal Food and Drug Administration to, without prior notice, make inspections of the dairy.

Perhaps more disturbing are these comments by Mr. McAfee on the Complete Patient:

Let me be very clear….

I am not a pacifist and there is a tipping point at which activism and defense of the rights of my home, my food, my freedom and my family takes precidence over peaceful politically appropriate action with cameras and playing along while you get raped. . . .

Another Wounded Knee, Ruby Ridge or Waco could easily happen in America because of police abuse, massive unemployment, corruption, Wallstreet rip offs, denial of the right to food etc. . . .

I also believe that each and every mentally and emotionally stable free American should know how to shoot and shoot well and that those Americans that choose to do so should own a gun and appreciate its place in history and freedom. On of my fondest memories was visiting Switzerland in 1983 and seeing a youth with a machine gun on his back going to the shooting range on a moped. I thought to myself….no body will ever mess with his rights. Homes in Switzerland have huge machine SIG guns and everyone knows how to use them. There is little violence in that land and the crime rate is nill. Cops thoughtfully enter homes after asking politely and do not brandish weapons like Miami Vice. . . .

I shoot and own guns….but you will never see them displayed or used against cops or any person. Until the tipping point. At that point my life is then the value which must be laid down in the balance and it is worth giving in trade. . . . Remember, those that live by the sward can also die by it. If you raise a gun in anger expect to pay a dear price at some point.

Mark McAfee