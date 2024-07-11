The Cortland County Health Department (CCHD) confirms a local restaurant worker has tested positive for hepatitis A. The individual is a food handler at Queen Subs. Health officials say the risk of infection is low, but if you ate or drank anything at the shop between June 20 and July 3, you may need to be vaccinated or monitor for symptoms. Vaccines are effective within two weeks of exposure.

If you consumed food or drink:

• And already have the hepatitis A vaccine, you’re fully protected

• On Friday 6/28, you should receive the vaccine by Friday 7/12

• On Tuesday 7/2, you should receive the vaccine by Tuesday 7/16

• On Wednesday 7/3, you should receive the vaccine by Wednesday 7/17

• Between 6/20 and 6/27, you are already past the window to receive the vaccine and should monitor yourself for symptoms

Symptoms “commonly appear within 28 days of exposure, with a range of 15 to 50 days.” See a doctor if you experience any symptoms.

Symptoms:

• yellow skin or eyes

• lack of appetite, upset stomach, stomach pain, vomiting, diarrhea

• fever

• dark urine or light-colored stool

• joint pain

• fatigue

Infected people may feel sick for several weeks to several months but usually have full recoveries. In rare cases, hepatitis A can cause liver failure or death, particularly among the elderly and people with serious or chronic health issues.

The Health Department is offering vaccination clinics to people that were potentially exposed. Register online below or call (607)345-1184.

Clinics:

• Friday 7/12 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

• Tuesday 7/16 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

According to CCHD, “the owner and staff at the restaurant are complying with all recommendations from the state and local health departments. If you purchased food or drink at Queen Subs after July 4, there is currently no identified risk for exposure. ”