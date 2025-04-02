Walker’s Wine Juice LLC of Forestville, NY is recalling its pumpkin juice because it may be contaminated with Botulism. Botulism is a potentially fatal form of food poisoning and can cause the following symptoms: general weakness, dizziness, double-vision, and trouble with speaking or swallowing. Difficulty in breathing, weakness of other muscles, abdominal distension, and constipation may also be common symptoms. People experiencing these problems should seek immediate medical attention.

Product was distributed via Walker’s Wine Juice retail store in NY. The juice was also distributed directly by Walker’s to a limited number of commercial wineries in the following states: IL, IN, KS, KY, ME, MI, MN, NJ, NY, OH, PA, WI.

Products can be identified as follows:

2.5-gallon bag in box and 5-gallon hot pack are labeled “pumpkin”; All lots are subject to the recall

30-, 60-, and 275-gallon bulk containers are tagged “pumpkin”; All lots are subject to the recall

The potential contamination was discovered after an inspection by New York State Department of Agriculture and Markets Food Inspectors found that the pumpkin juice pH was too high to be processed per Walker’s “hot fill” schedule process. As a result, it was determined that no adequate kill step was used to address the possibility of microbiological hazards.

