CDC has received the following reports from state and local health departments:

Total Cases: 205 Confirmed Cases: 67 Probable Cases: 122 Suspect Cases: 16

States: AL, AR, CA, CO, FL, GA, IA, ID, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, ME, MI, MN, MO, MT, NC, ND, NE, NH, NY, OH, OK, OR, PA, TN, TX, VA, WA, WI, WV

Cases are reported to the CDC through state health departments. State health departments receive reports of potential cases from various sources, and then follow up to determine whether the case definition is met. In order to be considered in CDC’s case count, the person must have had a blood lead level of 3.5 ug/dL or higher measured within 3 months after consuming a recalled WanaBana, Schnucks, or Weis brand fruit purée product after November 2022. Based on the amount of information available, CDC asks states to further classify cases as “suspect”, “probable”, and “confirmed”. As the investigation progresses, cases might be assigned to different case categories.

Children with lead exposure may have no apparent acute symptoms. However, even low levels of lead have been associated with learning and behavior problems, hearing and speech problems, and slowed growth and development. This can show up as lower IQ, decreased ability to pay attention, and underperformance in school. Children who are exposed to large amounts of lead may develop symptoms of acute lead poisoning, including

Abdominal pain, constipation, and nausea

Anemia

Weakness and fatigue

Severe neurological symptoms (including seizures, encephalopathy, and coma)

If parents suspect that a child may have been exposed to lead, they should talk to their child’s healthcare provider about getting a blood lead test. Healthcare providers and most local health departments can test for lead in the blood. Many private insurance policies cover the cost of testing for lead in the blood. The cost of blood lead testing for children enrolled in Medicaid is covered by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services.

The health effects of exposure are more harmful to children less than six years of age because their bodies are still developing and growing rapidly. Young children also tend to put their hands or other objects, which may be contaminated with lead dust, into their mouths, so they are more likely to be exposed to lead than older children.

On October 31, 2023, WanaBana recalled all WanaBana apple cinnamon fruit puree pouches regardless of expiration date and lot code as part of an ongoing FDA investigation into lead-contaminated food products. On November 9, 2023, WanaBana expanded their recall. Two additional brands of products are also subject to recall: 1) certain Schnucks cinnamon-flavored applesauce pouches and variety packs and 2) certain Weis cinnamon applesauce pouches.