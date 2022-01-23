The Norovirus attorneys of Marler Clark have many years of experience working with clients on Norovirus outbreak lawsuits.

Noroviruses are estimated to cause 23 million cases of acute gastroenteritis (commonly called the “stomach flu”) in the U.S. each year, and are the leading cause of gastroenteritis. In addition, norovirus outbreaks may be the most common foodborne illness outbreaks. Noroviruses can cause extended outbreaks because of their high infectivity, persistence in the environment, resistance to common disinfectants, and difficulty in controlling their transmission through routine sanitary measures.

The norovirus is transmitted primarily through the fecal-oral route and fewer than 100 norovirus particles are said to be needed to cause infection. Transmission occurs either person-to-person or through contamination of food or water. Transmission can occur by:

· Touching surfaces or objects contaminated with norovirus and then placing that hand in your mouth

· Having direct contact with another person who is infected with norovirus and showing symptoms

· Sharing foods or eating utensils with someone who is ill

· Exposure to aerosolized vomit

· Consuming food contaminated by an infected food handler.

The Marler Clark Norovirus lawyers have unparalleled experience representing victims of norovirus and other foodborne illnesses. Our Norovirus attorneys have represented victims of notable norovirus outbreaks such as the 2005 Blimpies’ Subs norovirus outbreak and the 2006 Carrabba’s norovirus outbreak. Contact us today to learn more about our services.