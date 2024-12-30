According to press reports, two house cats in Goleta in Santa Barbara County died of bird flu, Santa Barbara County Public Health officials confirmed on December 23. The cats had been fed raw foods — raw milk, chicken, and eggs — in two different households. Public Health warned pet owners of the possibility of transmission of Influenza A H5 virus to pets through unpasteurized milk and uncooked foods.

Two cats in one of the households had died before the county was contacted, said Sarah Aguilar, who directs county Animal Services.

However, raw milk has come under scrutiny after herds of dairy cows became infected with H5N1, infecting some dairy workers in turn. During the investigation in March of the first human H5N1 case, veterinarians noted the death of multiple barn cats at the dairy in Texas. Raw milk containing H5N1 virus has been found for sale in grocery stores since November. No human infections linked to raw milk consumption are known to have occurred – yet.

In Los Angeles County, four house cats were confirmed on December 24 to have died of H5 after drinking recalled raw milk.

Upon infection with H5, cats can develop respiratory illness, neurological symptoms, or liver disease, which can progress rapidly to death, L.A. PHD stated in a press release. The viruses and bacteria in raw milk or meats can be harmful to both pets and humans, but the risk is “especially concerning” with the ongoing spread of bird flu virus among dairy cows.