The City of Milwaukee Health Department (MHD) has received a report of a confirmed case of Hepatitis A. The individual is an employee at Beans & Barley, a food establishment located on Milwaukee’s East Side. The individual took necessary precautions after developing symptoms and is fully cooperating with public health officials to minimize the risk of further transmission.

One way in which Hepatitis A can be transmitted is through contaminated food and water. The employee worked at Beans & Barley while infectious between October 31 and November 13, 2024. MHD is working closely with the restaurant to identify and notify individuals who may have been exposed. Beans & Barley remains open to the public as a safe dining establishment. There is currently no known ongoing risk to patrons who did not consume food from the restaurant outside of the specified timeframe. Out of an abundance of caution, MHD is offering vaccinations to potentially exposed individuals to prevent further spread of the virus.

To protect community health, MHD is holding an emergency Hepatitis A vaccination clinic:

When: Monday, November 18, 2024

Monday, November 18, 2024 Where: Northwest Health Center, 7630 W. Mill Rd., Milwaukee

Northwest Health Center, 7630 W. Mill Rd., Milwaukee Time: 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Individuals can also receive the Hepatitis A two-dose vaccine through their local pharmacy, primary care provider, or at any City of Milwaukee Health Department walk-in immunization clinic.



Who Should Get Vaccinated?

Vaccination is the best way to prevent Hepatitis A. If administered within two weeks of exposure to Hepatitis A, the vaccine can prevent illness. MHD recommends vaccination for individuals who may have been exposed, including:

Employees of Beans & Barley who worked between October 31 and November 13, 2024.

Anyone who consumed food from Beans & Barley during this period and has not received two doses of the Hepatitis A vaccine.

People exposed to Hepatitis A should receive the vaccine or immune globulin within 14 days of exposure and also monitor for symptoms listed below. If any potentially exposed individual is experiencing symptoms, they should contact their primary care provider immediately.

If you are unsure of your vaccination status, you can access your immunization records through the Wisconsin Immunization Registry (WIR). Instructions are available in multiple languages. If you are unable to access your records, contact your doctor’s office or local health department for assistance.



What is Hepatitis A?

Hepatitis A is a contagious liver infection caused by the Hepatitis A virus. Infected individuals are contagious and able to spread the virus to others for one to two weeks before symptoms begin. It is typically spread through:

Person-to-person contact, especially when proper handwashing is not practiced.

Consuming food or water contaminated with the virus.

Certain high-risk behaviors, such as drug use or close contact with an infected individual.

Symptoms often develop 2–7 weeks after exposure and may include:

Fever

Tiredness

Loss of appetite

Nausea or vomiting

Stomach pain

Dark urine or pale stool

Joint pain

Jaundice (yellowing of the skin or eyes)

Most people recover fully within two months, but severe cases can result in prolonged illness or complications, particularly for individuals with underlying liver conditions.



Preventing the Spread of Hepatitis A

MHD encourages everyone to take these precautions to reduce the risk of spreading Hepatitis A:

Wash hands thoroughly with soap and water after using the bathroom, changing diapers, or before preparing food.

Do not handle or prepare food or drinks if you feel unwell or are experiencing symptoms.

Avoid close personal contact with infected individuals if unvaccinated.

“Hepatitis A is a vaccine-preventable disease, and vaccination is the best protection against it,” said Milwaukee Commissioner of Health, Mike Totoraitis, PhD. “While the risk with this situation is low, we are still taking this situation seriously and acting swiftly to prevent further spread. Beans & Barley has been fully cooperative throughout this process, and we are working together to protect the health of the community.”

Vaccinations will be available at MHD clinics, pharmacies, and through healthcare providers. For more information, visit the MHD website or call 414-286-6800.