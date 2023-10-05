The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention (Maine CDC) has identified a case of hepatitis A in a Lewiston food service worker. Hepatitis A is a contagious liver disease caused by the hepatitis A virus. It can spread through person-to-person contact or by consuming contaminated food or water.

The individual worked during their infectious period at Marco’s Italian Restaurant, 12 Mollison Way in Lewiston on the following dates: September 11, 13, 15–16, 18, 20-22, 25, and 27-28, 2023. Anyone who purchased and/or ate food or drink from this restaurant during these days could be at risk for hepatitis A infection. An infected person can spread the virus to others from about two weeks before symptom onset until one week after symptoms begin.

You can prevent getting hepatitis A with a vaccine. People exposed to hepatitis A can avoid getting sick if they get the vaccine within 14 days of the exposure. If you think you were exposed and may need a vaccine, contact a health care provider. Hepatitis A vaccine is available for anyone who does not have health insurance at certain facilities across Maine.

Hepatitis A vaccine is a two-dose series. After one dose, at least 94 out of 100 people become immune for several years. It is important to get the full two-dose series to ensure long-term protection.

Individuals who were potentially exposed should:

Discard any leftover food bought at this restaurant during the dates listed above. If eligible, get vaccinated. If you ate or drank from this restaurant during these dates, get a hepatitis A vaccine within 14 days of the last time eating or drinking there.

If more than 14 days have passed, people who have not previously been vaccinated may still get the vaccine at any time to protect against future exposures.

Individuals who worked in the restaurant during these dates should get a hepatitis A vaccine within 14 days of their last date worked.

Ask your health care provider if you need hepatitis A immune globulin (IG) in addition to hepatitis A vaccine; certain people may need both.

If you are already vaccinated for hepatitis A, you are already protected. You do not need to get any additional hepatitis A vaccine doses now. Monitor for symptoms of hepatitis A. If you experience any of these symptoms, seek medical attention: feeling tired

low or no appetite

stomach pain

nausea

diarrhe

dark-colored urine

jaundice (yellowing of the skin and eyes)

fever

joint pain

Symptoms begin 15–50 days after exposure to the virus and can range from mild to severe. People who get very ill may need to go to a hospital and their symptoms can last several months. Most children younger than 6 years old have mild or no symptoms.

Cases of hepatitis A in Maine have remained elevated since an initial increase in 2019. People at increased risk of becoming infected should protect themselves with a hepatitis A vaccine.