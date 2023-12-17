CDC has received the following reports from state and local health departments:

Total Cases: 125 Confirmed Cases: 46 Probable Cases: 68 Suspect Cases: 11

States: CA, CO, FL, IA, ID, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MN, NC, NE, NH, NY, OH, OK, OR, TN, TX, WI, WV

Recall: Yes

Investigation status: Active

Cases are reported to the CDC through state health departments. State health departments receive reports of potential cases from various sources, and then follow up to determine whether the case definition is met. In order to be considered in CDC’s case count, the person must have had a blood lead level of 3.5 ug/dL or higher measured within 3 months after consuming a recalled WanaBana, Schnucks, or Weis brand fruit purée product after November 2022. Based on the amount of information available, CDC asks states to further classify cases as “suspect”, “probable”, and “confirmed”. As the investigation progresses, cases might be assigned to different case categories.

On October 31, 2023, WanaBana recalled all WanaBana apple cinnamon fruit puree pouches regardless of expiration date and lot code as part of an ongoing FDA investigation into lead-contaminated food products. On November 9, 2023, WanaBana expanded their recall. Two additional brands of products are also subject to recall: 1) certain Schnucks cinnamon-flavored applesauce pouches and variety packs and 2) certain Weis cinnamon applesauce pouches.