The Nassau County Department of Health is announcing a confirmed case of Hepatitis A virus in a food handler who worked at Jersey Mike’s Subs, located at 24 Atlantic Avenue, Oceanside. Patrons who consumed foods and drinks prepared on-site, or used the restrooms, between April 5, 2025, and April 19, 2025, may have been exposed to Hepatitis A. Though the risk of transmission is considered low, out of an abundance of caution, individuals who may have been exposed are advised to speak to their healthcare provider.

Postexposure treatment is available up to 14 days after exposure. Individuals who are within this window should consult with their healthcare provider and seek treatment as soon as possible. Those outside this window should monitor for symptoms of Hepatitis A and consult with their healthcare provider about the potential exposure and the need for vaccination for future protection. Individuals who have received two doses of the Hepatitis A vaccine or have had the illness in the past are protected and do not require further action.

A call center has been established for those that require additional information. For inquiries, please call 516-227-9651. The call center will be in operation this weekend 10:00am – 2:00pm.

Hepatitis A is caused by the Hepatitis A virus. Hepatitis A virus may be spread by consuming food or drink that has been handled by an infected person. It may also be spread from person to person by placing something into the mouth that has been contaminated with the stool of a person with Hepatitis A.

The symptoms of Hepatitis A may range from mild to severe and include an abrupt onset of fever, fatigue, poor appetite, nausea, stomach pain, dark-colored urine and jaundice (a yellowing of the skin and whites of the eyes). The disease is rarely fatal, and most people recover in a few weeks without any complications. The symptoms commonly appear within 28 days of exposure, with a range of 15-50 days. There are no special medicines or antibiotics that can be used to treat a person once symptoms appear. Generally, bed rest is all that is needed. Thorough hand washing after bathroom use, and before, during and after food preparation is the most important means to prevent the spread of this and other intestinal illnesses. Sharing of food and utensils is discouraged especially when anyone is ill.

Hepatitis A: Marler Clark, The Food Safety Law Firm, is the nation’s leading law firm representing victims of Hepatitis A outbreaks. The Hepatitis A lawyers of Marler Clark have represented thousands of victims ofHepatitis A and other foodborne illness outbreaks and have recovered over $900 million for clients. Marler Clark is the only law firm in the nation with a practice focused exclusively on foodborne illness litigation. Our Hepatitis A lawyers have litigated Hepatitis A cases stemming from outbreaks traced to a variety of sources, such as green onions, lettuce and restaurant food. The law firm has brought Hepatitis A lawsuits against such companies as Costco, Subway, McDonald’s, Red Robin, Chipotle, Quiznos and Carl’s Jr. We proudly represented the family of Donald Rockwell, who died after consuming Hepatitis A tainted food and Richard Miller, who required a liver transplant after eating food at a Chi-Chi’s restaurant.

If you or a family member became ill with a Hepatitis A infection after consuming food and you’re interested in pursuing a legal claim, contact the Marler Clark Hepatitis A attorneys for a free case evaluation.

Additional Resources: