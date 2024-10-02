According to press reports, the St. Clair County Health Department is investigating the cause of a cluster of gastrointestinal illnesses among customers who dined at the LongHorn Steakhouse in Fairview Heights.

The restaurant has voluntarily closed Wednesday and Thursday. Officials determined that some of the illnesses were caused by shigellosis, an infectious disease caused by a group of bacteria called shigella. As of Wednesday afternoon, the department had received 14 reports from people testing positive for shigella. Twelve had dined at the LongHorn Steakhouse at 6115 N. Illinois St. between Sept. 21 and 22. Six cases have required hospitalization, according to the health department.

None of the restaurant’s staff have been diagnosed with shigella, according to a representative of LongHorn. The health department is working with the Illinois Department of Public Health to control and prevent disease transmission.

SYMPTOMS

Shigella infection causes fever and diarrhea, which may become bloody. Symptoms occur one to two days after coming in contact with the bacteria and typically last five to seven days, although some people may experience symptoms for up to four or more weeks. People with diarrhea should contact their doctor if they have a fever, bloody or prolonged diarrhea, severe stomach cramping or dehydration. Health care providers and labs should quickly report shigella cases to the health department and consider the diagnosis of shigella infection in patients with compatible symptoms.

TRANSMISSION

The disease is spread when shigella bacteria pass from one infected person to the next. Infections also may be acquired from eating contaminated food. “The bacteria are present in the diarrheal stools of infected persons while they are sick and for a few weeks afterwards. Most infections occur when the germ passes from the stool or soiled fingers of one person to the mouth of another person,” according to the health department. Transmission can be stopped with careful hand washing with soap and water, particularly after using the restroom. Children should be supervised when washing their hands at home, says the release stated. People who have shigellosis should not prepare food or beverages for others until they no longer carry the shigella bacterium.

WHAT TO DO IF YOU’RE SICK

If you or a family member have eaten at the Fairview Heights LongHorn Steakhouse since Sept. 21 and have developed diarrheal illness within 12 hours to four days of eating, consult your doctor, the health department said in the news release. The department will release more information as its investigation continues.

