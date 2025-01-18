Boulder County Public Health (BCPH) has identified a potential exposure to Hepatitis A associated with beverages containing fresh juice at the Rio Grande Mexican Restaurant (1101 Walnut St) in Boulder on Dec. 30, 2024, and Jan. 5, 2025.

BCPH has established that there is no ongoing risk to the public due to quick collaboration with the restaurant to ensure the safety of staff and patrons. No other locations were affected.

Anyone who drank one or more of the following beverages at the restaurant on Sunday, Jan. 5, 2025, and is not up to date on their Hepatitis A vaccination should obtain a vaccine before Jan. 19, 2025.

Anyone who consumed at least one of the following beverages on Dec. 30, 2024, should monitor for symptoms for the next four weeks, as too much time has passed for a vaccine to prevent disease from possible exposure.

Plain fresh squeezed OJ

Mimosa with fresh squeezed OJ

Michelada with fresh lime juice

Mimosarita with fresh squeezed OJ

Big Tex margarita with fresh lemon and lime juice

Barrel-Aged Big Tex margarita with fresh lemon and lime juice

Special reserve coin margarita with fresh lime juice

Silver coin margarita with fresh lime juice

Fresh jalapeño margarita with fresh lime juice

Skinny margarita with fresh lime juice

Kendall’s skinny margarita with fresh lime juice

Agave martini with fresh lemon and lime juice

Mezcal margarita with lemon and lime juice

It is important to note that only beverages containing fresh juice, consumed on Dec. 30, 2024, or Jan. 5, 2025, pose a risk of exposure to Hepatitis A. Beverages consumed at the restaurant on other days, or that did not contain freshly squeezed juice, are not considered a potential risk.

Hepatitis A is a highly contagious virus that infects the liver and mainly spreads when germs from feces (poop) contaminate something that enters the mouth. This may occur through:

Contaminated food or drinks (i.e., tiny, unseen amounts of feces from an infected person).

Close contact with someone who is infected (e.g., a member of the household or caregiver).

Sexual contact with an infected person.

Symptoms usually appear two to six weeks after exposure and may last from a few weeks to several months. Symptoms include:

Yellow skin or eyes (jaundice)

Dark urine or clay-colored stools

Diarrhea

Feeling tired

Fever

Joint pain

Loss of appetite

Nausea, stomach pain and/or vomiting

Older adults and people with existing health conditions are more likely to have severe illnesses or complications. Anyone experiencing symptoms and thinks they have been exposed, should contact their health care provider right away.

Prompt vaccination within two weeks of a potential exposure can be effective in preventing disease. While there are no specific treatments for Hepatitis A, vaccination is a safe and effective way to prevent the virus. Adults who haven’t been fully vaccinated with two doses, or who haven’t had Hepatitis A, can receive the vaccine, including pregnant women. The Hepatitis A vaccine is not recommended for children under one-year-old.

If you are unable to receive the Hepatitis A vaccine, you may be able to receive an injection of immune globulin (IG) within 14 days after exposure.

BCPH will be providing vaccinations at no cost for anyone who is not up to date on Hepatitis A vaccine and who consumed potentially contaminated beverages. No appointments are necessary. Clinics will be held in the Sundquist building (3482 Broadway, Boulder) on:

Wednesday Jan. 15 from 9 a.m.-7 p.m.

Thursday Jan. 16 from 3-7 p.m.

Friday Jan. 17 from 3-7 p.m.

Other local public health agencies in Colorado may be able to provide Hepatitis A vaccine in association with this event. Individuals with private insurance are encouraged contact their health care provider to receive vaccination if needed.

University of Colorado students can access medical services at Wardenburg Health Center.

Colorado residents may be able to check their vaccination status directly at copublicportal.state.co.us.

For more information, contact the Colorado Health Emergency Line for the Public at 1-877-462-2911 or 303-398-1687.