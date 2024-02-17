There has been one confirmed case of Hepatitis A in a food worker, possibly exposed following out-of-state travel. No additional cases have been identified at this time. North Dakota Health and Human Services (HHS) has determined that people who ate at the University of North Dakota (UND) Memorial Union Chick-fil-A, 3625 Campus Rd., Grand Forks, ND, on the following dates and times, may have been exposed to Hepatitis A, which is a contagious liver infection.

January 15, 2024: 5 p.m. – 9 p.m.

January 16, 2024: 11 a.m. – 2:15 p.m.

January 17, 2024: 5 p.m. – 9:45 p.m.

January 22, 2024: 5 p.m. – 9:30 p.m.

January 23, 2024: 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.

January 24, 2024: 5 p.m. – 9:30 p.m.

January 26, 2024: 5 p.m. – 9:30 p.m.

February 4, 2024: 5 p.m. – 8 p.m.

February 6, 2024: 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.

February 7, 2024: 5 p.m. – 8:45 p.m.

Cases can happen in the U.S. in connection to eating contaminated food or drink, person-to-person contact or from other high-risk exposures. It can take about 15 to 50 days (average is one month) after being exposed to Hepatitis A to develop symptoms.

Individuals unsure if they ate food from the UND Memorial Union Chick-fil-A on the specified dates can check credit card purchases or reference their Grubhub app.

The best way to prevent infection in exposed individuals is to receive a Hepatitis A vaccine as soon as possible. People who have previously received two doses of Hepatitis A vaccine or have had Hepatitis A in the past do not need to be vaccinated. HHS recommends that unvaccinated people who may have been exposed contact their health care provider to receive Hepatitis A vaccine. The vaccine should be received within two weeks of exposure to have the best benefit at preventing infection. Individuals who are already past their two weeks timeframe may still receive the Hepatitis A vaccine, although may not receive the full benefits of vaccination.



Grand Forks Public Health will be hosting a free Hepatitis A vaccine clinic for exposed persons on Sunday, Feb. 18, from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m., UND Memorial Union, Small Ballroom, 2901 University Ave., Grand Forks, ND. Parking is available on Levels 4-5 of the ramp.



Current and former North Dakota residents can view their own immunization record, and records for their children, if under the age of 18, through MyIR Mobile(link is external). Those experiencing issues with finding their MyIR records, email the NDIIS@nd.gov(link sends email) inbox.



UND students can access their immunization record through the UND Student Health Services Patient Portal at myhealth.und.edu(link is external). Those having difficulties accessing their immunization record can call (866)207-2880.



If records cannot be obtained timely, people can choose to receive a Hepatitis A vaccine to protect against infection.



Exposed individuals are encouraged to consult their health care provider if they develop symptoms.



Symptoms of Hepatitis A include:

• fever

• tiredness

• loss of appetite

• nausea

• abdominal discomfort

• dark urine

• pale stools

• or jaundice (yellowing of skin or the whites of the eyes)



Hepatitis A symptoms generally last about two months. Although some people can be ill for as long as six months. Hospitalization might be required for more severe infections. If Hepatitis A symptoms develop, individuals should exclude themselves from activities for one week after onset of symptoms. Only people who develop symptoms, are recommended to be tested for Hepatitis A.



The Hepatitis A vaccine was routinely recommended in the U.S. for children starting in 2006, therefore students may have received Hepatitis A vaccine as a part of their routine childhood immunizations. Vaccine is currently available and routinely recommended for all children ages 12 to 23 months. Hepatitis A vaccine is often recommended prior to traveling outside of the U.S. The vaccine is given as two doses over a six-month period. People who have been appropriately vaccinated are considered immune to Hepatitis A.



Hepatitis A can also be prevented by careful hand washing after using the toilet or after diaper changing. Also, infected people should not handle foods during the contagious period.

