Erie County Health Department has identified a case of Hepatitis A in a restaurant worker, it announced Friday. The employee works at Cracker Barrel, which is located at 7810 Interstate Dr. in Summit Township. The health department said the risk of infection is low, but customers who ate or drank at the restaurant or ordered or delivered take-out Jan. 30 through Feb. 21 are asked to watch for symptoms of hepatitis A. Symptoms can take two to seven weeks after exposure before they start to appear. They include fatigue (tiredness), loss of appetite, nausea, stomach pain, diarrhea, dark urine, joint pain or jaundice (yellowing of the skin or eyes). The symptoms can last from a few weeks to several months. If they appear, health officials urge you to seek medical attention. The health department advises dine-in and take-out customers from Feb. 10 to 21 to get the vaccine for hepatitis A as soon as possible because they may have potentially been exposed. The restaurant is following cleaning and employee health guidelines provided by corporate and the health department, according to officials. The contagious liver disease spreads through person-to-person contact or by eating contaminated food or drinks. Anyone with questions can call the Erie County Health Department at 814-451-6707 or, if outside the county, Pennsylvania Department of Health at 1-877-724-3258. Restaurant staff is asked to contact management for guidance.