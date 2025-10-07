The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health declared a communitywide outbreak of hepatitis A virus infections in Los Angeles residents in May 2025. The infection is caused by the hepatitis A virus, which is found in the stool of those who are infected. HAV is contagious through the fecal-oral route and spreads through close person-to-person contact and eating contaminated food or drink. Historically unhoused individuals have been at higher risk for contracting hepatitis A infection because of limited access to handwashing and toileting facilities. Most hepatitis A infections in 2025, however, have been among people without risk factors such as travel or being unhoused. Vaccination is the best way to prevent infection. Public Health recommends that LA County residents take the following actions to help prevent the spread of disease:

Check if you have been vaccinated for hepatitis A. If you haven’t, contact your medical provider to get vaccinated. Vaccination is the best way to prevent hepatitis A and should be a covered benefit under most health insurance plans.

Wash your hands with soap and water before eating and preparing food and after using the bathroom.