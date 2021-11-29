Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE: CAG), is voluntarily recalling Birds Eye Broccoli Tots in 12 ounce packages with specific best buy dates due to the potential presence of small rocks and metal fragments in the product. Conagra Brands was made aware of this issue through calls from consumers.

The impacted products are identified below. Conagra Brands will work with retail customers to ensure that the recalled products are removed from store shelves.

Item Description Case UPC Item UPC Batch/Lot Code Best By Date BE BROC TOTS 10/12Z 20-0-14500-00125- 6 00-0-14500-00125- 2 4715105620 AUG-19-2022 and AUG-25- 2022 BE BROC TOTS 10/12Z 20-0-14500-00125- 6 00-0-14500-00125- 2 4715104220 AUG-11-2022 and AUG-12- 2022 BE BROC TOTS 10/12Z 20-0-14500-00125- 6 00-0-14500-00125- 2 4715113720 NOV-17-2022 BE BROC TOTS 10/12Z 20-0-14500-00125- 6 00-0-14500-00125- 2 4715113020 NOV-10-2022

No other Birds Eye products are impacted by this issue.

Conagra has received two reports to date of injury (dental damage) associated with the recalled product.

Fischer & Wieser Specialty Foods is recalling 31.4-ounce jars of H-E-B Creamy Tomato Basil Soup due to the possible presence of glass in the product.

The recall was initiated after a customer notified the supplier that the product contained a glass piece. No injuries have been reported to date. All products related to this recall have been removed from H-E-B store shelves.

The voluntary recall impacts product with sell by/ used by dates: Lot: 22871 Best By: 10/14/22, which can be found printed on the jar below the lid. The following product with the specific UPC is subject to the recall: