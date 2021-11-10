Marler Clark is representing 27 individuals and the families of 2 who died.

This afternoon, the Roanoke City and Alleghany Health Districts (RCAHD) announced that RCAHD has identified a total of 50 confirmed primary cases and 2 secondary cases. There have been at least 31 hospitalizations and unfortunately 3 deaths.

RCAHD stresses that hepatitis A is a preventable disease. RCAHD urges everyone to consistently practice good hand washing and to consider getting vaccinated, especially if they fall into a high-risk population.

Anyone who visited any of the following Famous Anthony’s locations — 4913 Grandin Road, 6499 Williamson Road or 2221 Crystal Spring Ave. (now closed) — from August 10 through 27 only (while a hepatitis A positive food handler worked), is urged to seek medical attention if they develop any of the following symptoms:

jaundice: yellowing of the skin or the eyes

fever

fatigue

loss of appetite

nausea

vomiting

abdominal pain

dark urine

light-colored stools

