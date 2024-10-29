Acme Smoked Fish Corporation is issuing a recall of 111 cases of Kirkland Signature Smoked Salmon in twin 12oz package, UPC 0 96619 25697 6, Lot# 8512801270, Best-by-Date 11/13/2024 due to laboratory testing confirming Listeria monocytogenes on October 21, 2024. Listeria monocytogenes, an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Although healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea, Listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.

This product was distributed between October 9, 2024 to October 13, 2024. The product was distributed to the Southeast Costco Distribution Center located in West Palm Beach, Florida and Costco Warehouse stores in Florida.

The Kirkland Signature Smoked Salmon is vacuum packed in a black bordered plastic package, with a blue name of “Smoked Salmon” and an illustration of a salmon fish on the front.

To date there have been no reported illnesses linked to the recall.