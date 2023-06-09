Wawona Frozen Foods, in cooperation with the FDA, is voluntarily recalling select lot codes of this product because the frozen organic strawberries in the Daybreak Blend may have the potential to be contaminated with Hepatitis A. Although Hepatitis A has not been detected in this product and there are no illnesses associated with the product, out of an abundance of caution, consumers should stop consuming the food.

The recall includes only the following Best if used by dates and lot codes (no other lot codes are affected by this issue):

BEST IF USED BY
09/23/2023		BEST IF USED BY
09/29/2023		BEST IF USED BY
09/30/2023		BEST IF USED BY
10/18/2023
Affected Lot Codes:
20082D0420088D0420089D0920108D04
20082D0520088D0520089D1020108D05
20082D0620088D0620089D1120108D06
20082D0720088D0720089D1220108D07
20082D0820088D08 20108D08
 20088D09  
 20088D10  
 20088D11  
 20088D12  