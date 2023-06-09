Wawona Frozen Foods, in cooperation with the FDA, is voluntarily recalling select lot codes of this product because the frozen organic strawberries in the Daybreak Blend may have the potential to be contaminated with Hepatitis A. Although Hepatitis A has not been detected in this product and there are no illnesses associated with the product, out of an abundance of caution, consumers should stop consuming the food.

The recall includes only the following Best if used by dates and lot codes (no other lot codes are affected by this issue):