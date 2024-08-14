In mid-July 2024, 2 Washington residents in different counties were infected with the same, highly related strain of Campylobacter jejuni. Both drank Jim’s Jerseys raw milk produced by Old Silvana Creamery (Arlington, WA) shortly before becoming ill.

Raw milk is a high-risk food for causing illness because it is not heat treated (pasteurized) to kill germs that can make people sick. Campylobacter jejuni and other bacteria may naturally be in cattle manure which can contaminate milk during production.

The production of raw milk in Washington is regulated by the Washington State Department of Agriculture. In response to these illness reports, the Washington State Department of Agriculture (WSDA) tested milk samples collected from the creamery and conducted an inspection of both the dairy farm and the milk plant. The results for all the samples were “Not found” for Campylobacter. Both the dairy farm and the milk plant had passing inspections. A recall of the milk was not conducted.

WSDA collects routine samples from the firm on a monthly basis that includes screening for pathogens including Campylobacter and will continue to do so moving forward. For more about how WSDA regulates dairy, visit: https://agr.wa.gov/departments/food-safety/food-safety/dairy

Washington State Case Information

Washington residents from Thurston (1) and Pierce (1) counties have been included in this outbreak. They each purchased Old Silvana Jim’s Jerseys gallon-sized whole milk between July 10 and July 16, 2024. The milk they purchased has now expired. No other common exposures were identified.

Raw Milk in Washington

Washington State allows the sale of raw milk by WSDA-licensed producers and processors for three purposes: further processing, human consumption, or animal feed. Each requires a license from the Washington State Department of Agriculture.

In Washington State, from 2005 through 2024 there have been at least 11 outbreaks associated with consumption of raw milk. These outbreaks were caused by Shiga toxin-producing E. coli (7), Campylobacter (3) and Salmonella (1).

Advice to Consumers

Consumers who drink milk are encouraged to drink only pasteurized milk.

Any person of any age can get very sick or even die if they drink raw milk contaminated with harmful germs. The risk of severe illness is greater for infants and young children, the elderly, and persons who are pregnant. People with weakened immune systems are also at greater risk of severe illness.

If you notice symptoms (see below) after drinking raw milk, contact your health care provider right away.

Advice to Retailers

Washington requires raw milk to be labeled to warn purchasers about known hazards associated with the consumption of raw milk so that they may make informed choices about buying these products

Because of the associated risks in raw milk sales, all raw milk products sold at retail locations in Washington must be labeled with the phrase “raw milk” and include the following advisory posted at the sales location:

“WARNING: This product has not been pasteurized and may contain harmful bacteria. Pregnant women, children, the elderly and persons with lowered resistance to disease have the highest risk of harm from use of this product.”

In addition to ensuring raw milk containers are properly labeled, retail locations must also post the following written statement near the product:

“Warning: Raw milk or foods prepared from raw milk may be contaminated with dangerous bacteria capable of causing severe illness. Contact your local health agency for advice or to report a suspected illness.”

Retail locations must also forward any complaints of foodborne illness to their location health department.

About Campylobacteriosis (Campylobacter infection)

Campylobacter bacteria are commonly found in the intestines of cattle, poultry and pigs. Animals can carry Campylobacter without becoming sick.

It takes very few Campylobacter bacteria to make someone sick. People can get infected with campylobacter by:

• Drinking unpasteurized milk

• Consuming raw or undercooked beef, chicken or pork

• Eating produce prepared with cutting boards used to cut raw poultry or meat

• Coming into contact with animals or their beds, cages, coops, stalls or barns

Symptoms

People can get symptoms 1-10 days (average of 2 to 5 days) after swallowing Campylobacter bacteria. Symptoms often include:

• Diarrhea (which can be bloody)

• Stomach cramps

• Fever

• Sometimes nausea or vomiting

Most people recover on their own within 7 days. Complications can include reactive arthritis, irritable bowel syndrome and Guillain-Barré syndrome.

More information on the health risks of drinking raw milk can be found on the Washington State Department of Health (DOH) website