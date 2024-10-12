Campylobacter is one of the most common causes of bacterial foodborne illness worldwide. Here’s what you need to know about it:

Campylobacter is a genus of bacteria, with Campylobacter jejuni being the most common species responsible for human illness. Other species like *Campylobacter coli* also cause infections but less frequently. These bacteria are spiral-shaped and microaerophilic, meaning they require low levels of oxygen to grow.

One of the primary ways Campylobacter*is transmitted to humans is through consuming undercooked poultry, unpasteurized milk, and contaminated water. Many animals, particularly poultry, can carry Campylobacter without showing symptoms. Contact with these animals or their environments can also lead to infection. Raw poultry juices on kitchen surfaces and utensils can cross-contaminate other foods, leading to infection.

Symptoms usually appear 2 to 5 days after exposure. The infection typically causes gastroenteritis, with symptoms such as diarrhea (often bloody), cramping, abdominal pain, fever, nausea, and vomiting. Most people recover within a week without specific treatment. In severe cases or for individuals with a weakened immune system, antibiotics may be used.

-Although most infections resolve on their own, Campylobacter can lead to more severe complications such as Guillain-Barré Syndrome a rare autoimmune disorder that can occur after infection, leading to muscle weakness and paralysis.

Proper cooking of poultry to at least 165°F (74°C) to kill bacteria, avoiding cross-contamination by using separate cutting boards and utensils for raw meat, and washing hands thoroughly after handling raw meat. Ensuring water sources are clean or treated to remove bacterial contamination. Consuming pasteurized milk and dairy products to avoid exposure to *Campylobacter*.

By following food safety guidelines and maintaining proper hygiene, the risk of Campylobacterinfection can be significantly reduced.