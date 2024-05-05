Schnuck Markets Inc. is recalling three of its cheese spreads for possible Salmonella contamination. Unclear at this point is there are illnesses associated with the products.

Schnucks customers are urged to check for:

Schnucks Whip Cream Spread

UPC 4131858005

Best By: 8/8/2024

Schnucks Strawberry Spread

UPC 4131858007

Best By: 9/8/2024

Schnucks Cream Cheese Spread

UPC 4131858023

Best By: 10/8/2024

Salmonella is one of the most common intestinal infections in the United States. Salmonellosis (the disease caused by Salmonella) is the second most common foodborne illness. Salmonella infection occurs when the bacteria are ingested, typically from food derived from infected food-animals, but it can also occur by ingesting the feces of an infected animal or person. Food sources include raw or undercooked eggs/egg products, raw milk or raw milk products, contaminated water, meat and meat products, and poultry. Raw fruits and vegetables contaminated during slicing have been implicated in several salmonella outbreaks. Since it’s fairly common, it’s important to know the signs of salmonella, so you know whether you have the condition or not. Watch out for fevers over 102 degrees, consistent diarrhea, and not being able to keep liquids down without vomiting.

Salmonella: Marler Clark, The Food Safety Law Firm, is the nation’s leading law firm representing victims of Salmonella outbreaks. The Salmonella lawyers of Marler Clark have represented thousands of victims of Salmonella and other foodborne illness outbreaks and have recovered over $850 million for clients. Marler Clark is the only law firm in the nation with a practice focused exclusively on foodborne illness litigation. Our Salmonella lawyers have litigated Salmonella cases stemming from outbreaks traced to a variety of foods, such as cantaloupe, tomatoes, ground turkey, salami, sprouts, cereal, peanut butter, and food served in restaurants. The law firm has brought Salmonella lawsuits against such companies as Cargill, ConAgra, Peanut Corporation of America, Sheetz, Taco Bell, Subway and Wal-Mart.

If you or a family member became ill with a Salmonella infection, including Reactive Arthritis or Irritable bowel syndrome (IBS), after consuming food and you’re interested in pursuing a legal claim, contact the Marler Clark Salmonella attorneys for a free case evaluation.

Additional Resources: