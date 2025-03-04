AKT Trading Inc. of Torrance, California, is recalling certain prepared vegetable products manufactured by Choshiya Honten Co., Ltd. due to a potential risk of Clostridium botulinum, a bacterium which can cause life-threatening illness or death. The products lack the necessary “Keep Refrigerated” statement, which could lead to hazardous bacterial growth if stored at room temperature. Consumers are warned not to use the product even if it does not look or smell spoiled.

Botulism, a potentially fatal form of food poisoning, can cause the following symptoms: general weakness, dizziness, double-vision and trouble with speaking or swallowing. Difficulty in breathing, weakness of other muscles, abdominal distension and constipation may also be common symptoms. People experiencing these problems should seek immediate medical attention.

The Products were distributed at Tokyo Central / Marukai stores located in California.

Tokyo Central Gardena 1740 Artesia Blvd., Gardena, CA 90248 Tokyo Central Cupertino 19750 Stevens Creek Blvd.,Cupertino, CA 95014 Marukai Market Little Tokyo 123 S Onizuka St. #105, Los Angeles,CA 90012 Tokyo Central & Main Pacific 1620 W Redondo Beach Blvd.,Gardena, CA 90247 Tokyo Central San Diego 8151 Balboa Ave, San Diego, CA 92111 Tokyo Central Torrance 3832 W Sepulveda Blvd., Torrance, CA 90505 Marukai Market West LA 12121 W Pico Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90064 Tokyo Central Costa Mesa 2975 Harbor Blvd., Costa Mesa,CA 92626 Tokyo Central West Covina 1420 S Azusa Ave., West Covina, CA 91791 Tokyo Central Yorba Linda 18171 Imperial Hwy., Yorba Linda, CA 92886 Tokyo Central PCH Torrance 3665 Pacific Coast Highway, Torrance, CA 90505

The affected product is packaged in a plastic bag and can be identified by the following information: