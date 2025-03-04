AKT Trading Inc. of Torrance, California, is recalling certain prepared vegetable products manufactured by Choshiya Honten Co., Ltd. due to a potential risk of Clostridium botulinum, a bacterium which can cause life-threatening illness or death.  The products lack the necessary “Keep Refrigerated” statement, which could lead to hazardous bacterial growth if stored at room temperature. Consumers are warned not to use the product even if it does not look or smell spoiled.

Botulism, a potentially fatal form of food poisoning, can cause the following symptoms: general weakness, dizziness, double-vision and trouble with speaking or swallowing. Difficulty in breathing, weakness of other muscles, abdominal distension and constipation may also be common symptoms. People experiencing these problems should seek immediate medical attention.

The Products were distributed at Tokyo Central / Marukai stores located in California.

Tokyo Central Gardena1740 Artesia Blvd., Gardena, CA 90248
Tokyo Central Cupertino19750 Stevens Creek Blvd.,Cupertino, CA 95014
Marukai Market Little Tokyo123 S Onizuka St. #105, Los Angeles,CA 90012
Tokyo Central & Main Pacific1620 W Redondo Beach Blvd.,Gardena, CA 90247
Tokyo Central San Diego8151 Balboa Ave, San Diego, CA 92111
Tokyo Central Torrance3832 W Sepulveda Blvd., Torrance, CA 90505
Marukai Market West LA12121 W Pico Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90064
Tokyo Central Costa Mesa2975 Harbor Blvd., Costa Mesa,CA 92626
Tokyo Central West Covina1420 S Azusa Ave., West Covina, CA 91791
Tokyo Central Yorba Linda18171 Imperial Hwy., Yorba Linda, CA 92886
Tokyo Central PCH Torrance3665 Pacific Coast Highway, Torrance, CA 90505

The affected product is packaged in a plastic bag and can be identified by the following information:

Brand Name Product Name Container JAN CODE (UPC)Expiration Date   
Japanese PicklesSHIBA ZUKE PREPARED MIX VEGETABLES1lb plastic bag45822075351288/27/2025 (Printed on the back of the product)*No illnesses have been reported to date
Japanese PicklesAOKAPPA ZUKE PREPARED MIX VEGETABLES1lb plastic bag45822075351355/14/2025 (Printed on the back of the product)*No illnesses have been reported to date
Japanese PicklesFUKUSHIN ZUKE PREPARED MIX VEGETABLES1lb plastic bag45822075351427/9/2025, 5/31/2025 (Printed on the back of the product)*No illnesses have been reported to date
Japanese PicklesSOFT TSUBOZUKE PREPARED MIX VEGETABLES1lb plastic bag45822075351597/29/2025 (Printed on the back of the product)*No illnesses have been reported to date
Japanese PicklesRAKKYO ZUKE PREPARED VEGETABLES1lb plastic bag49836735260218/1/2025, 7/1/2025 (Printed on the back of the product)*No illnesses have been reported to date
CHOSHIYAABURA-ITAME ZHASAI PREPARED SICHUAN VEGETABLE8.8oz. plastic bag49836735273254/3/2025, 2/25/2025 (Printed on the edge of the surface)*No illnesses have been reported to date
