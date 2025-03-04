AKT Trading Inc. of Torrance, California, is recalling certain prepared vegetable products manufactured by Choshiya Honten Co., Ltd. due to a potential risk of Clostridium botulinum, a bacterium which can cause life-threatening illness or death. The products lack the necessary “Keep Refrigerated” statement, which could lead to hazardous bacterial growth if stored at room temperature. Consumers are warned not to use the product even if it does not look or smell spoiled.
Botulism, a potentially fatal form of food poisoning, can cause the following symptoms: general weakness, dizziness, double-vision and trouble with speaking or swallowing. Difficulty in breathing, weakness of other muscles, abdominal distension and constipation may also be common symptoms. People experiencing these problems should seek immediate medical attention.
The Products were distributed at Tokyo Central / Marukai stores located in California.
|Tokyo Central Gardena
|1740 Artesia Blvd., Gardena, CA 90248
|Tokyo Central Cupertino
|19750 Stevens Creek Blvd.,Cupertino, CA 95014
|Marukai Market Little Tokyo
|123 S Onizuka St. #105, Los Angeles,CA 90012
|Tokyo Central & Main Pacific
|1620 W Redondo Beach Blvd.,Gardena, CA 90247
|Tokyo Central San Diego
|8151 Balboa Ave, San Diego, CA 92111
|Tokyo Central Torrance
|3832 W Sepulveda Blvd., Torrance, CA 90505
|Marukai Market West LA
|12121 W Pico Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90064
|Tokyo Central Costa Mesa
|2975 Harbor Blvd., Costa Mesa,CA 92626
|Tokyo Central West Covina
|1420 S Azusa Ave., West Covina, CA 91791
|Tokyo Central Yorba Linda
|18171 Imperial Hwy., Yorba Linda, CA 92886
|Tokyo Central PCH Torrance
|3665 Pacific Coast Highway, Torrance, CA 90505
The affected product is packaged in a plastic bag and can be identified by the following information:
|Brand Name
|Product Name
|Container
|JAN CODE (UPC)
|Expiration Date
|Japanese Pickles
|SHIBA ZUKE PREPARED MIX VEGETABLES
|1lb plastic bag
|4582207535128
|8/27/2025 (Printed on the back of the product)
|*No illnesses have been reported to date
|Japanese Pickles
|AOKAPPA ZUKE PREPARED MIX VEGETABLES
|1lb plastic bag
|4582207535135
|5/14/2025 (Printed on the back of the product)
|*No illnesses have been reported to date
|Japanese Pickles
|FUKUSHIN ZUKE PREPARED MIX VEGETABLES
|1lb plastic bag
|4582207535142
|7/9/2025, 5/31/2025 (Printed on the back of the product)
|*No illnesses have been reported to date
|Japanese Pickles
|SOFT TSUBOZUKE PREPARED MIX VEGETABLES
|1lb plastic bag
|4582207535159
|7/29/2025 (Printed on the back of the product)
|*No illnesses have been reported to date
|Japanese Pickles
|RAKKYO ZUKE PREPARED VEGETABLES
|1lb plastic bag
|4983673526021
|8/1/2025, 7/1/2025 (Printed on the back of the product)
|*No illnesses have been reported to date
|CHOSHIYA
|ABURA-ITAME ZHASAI PREPARED SICHUAN VEGETABLE
|8.8oz. plastic bag
|4983673527325
|4/3/2025, 2/25/2025 (Printed on the edge of the surface)
|*No illnesses have been reported to date