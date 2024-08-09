North Fish USA Inc of Hallandale, FL is recalling the imported 9-ounce packages of “Cold Smoked Capelin,” because the product was found to be over 5” in length and uneviscerated, as such having potential to be contaminated with Clostridium botulinum, a bacterium which can cause life-threatening illness or death. Consumers are warned not to use the product even if it does not look or smell spoiled

The sale of uneviscerated fish over 5” in length may contain Clostridium botulinum spores as they are more likely to be concentrated in the viscera than any other portion of the fish. Botulism, a potentially fatal form of food poisoning, can cause the following symptoms: general weakness, dizziness, double-vision and trouble with speaking or swallowing. Difficulty in breathing, weakness of other muscles, abdominal distension and constipation may also be common symptoms. People experiencing these problems should seek immediate medical attention.

The recalled product was distributed in New York and Georgia states to be distributed further to retail stores on East Coast.

The product comes in a 9 ounce, plastic package marked with UPC code 4811527003360, and with best before date 07.13.2024 and 01.05.2025 stamped in the back of the package.

No illnesses have been reported to date in connection with this problem.

The potential for contamination was noted by Patriot Foods after routine inspection by New York State Department of Agriculture and Markets Foods Inspectors and subsequent analysis by Food Laboratory staff.

