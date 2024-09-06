The Camden County Health Department has been notified that a resident has tested positive for botulism.

Botulism is a rare illness that is caused by the bacterium clostridium botulinum and related bacteria that attack the body’s nerves. The disease can be spread through food or wounds.

“Botulism is rare, but it is a serious illness and is always considered an urgent medical matter,” said Camden County Health Officer Dr. Paschal Nwako. “It is important to note that botulism is not contagious and cannot spread from person to person, but the Health Department will continue to monitor the situation and investigate this case.”

The symptoms of botulism include:

Difficulty swallowing

Muscle weakness

Double vision

Drooping eyelids

Blurry vision

Slurred speech

Difficulty breathing

Difficulty moving the eyes

Signs and symptoms in foodborne botulism also might include:

Vomiting

Nausea

Stomach pain

Diarrhea

Signs and symptoms in an infant might include:

Constipation

Poor feeding

Drooping eyelids

Pupils that are slow to react to light

Face showing less expression than usual

Weak cry that sounds different than usual

For more information on Botulism, see the CDC and NJ DOH websites below.

https://www.cdc.gov/botulism/hcp/clinical-overview/infant-botulism.html