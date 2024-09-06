The Camden County Health Department has been notified that a resident has tested positive for botulism.
Botulism is a rare illness that is caused by the bacterium clostridium botulinum and related bacteria that attack the body’s nerves. The disease can be spread through food or wounds.
“Botulism is rare, but it is a serious illness and is always considered an urgent medical matter,” said Camden County Health Officer Dr. Paschal Nwako. “It is important to note that botulism is not contagious and cannot spread from person to person, but the Health Department will continue to monitor the situation and investigate this case.”
The symptoms of botulism include:
- Difficulty swallowing
- Muscle weakness
- Double vision
- Drooping eyelids
- Blurry vision
- Slurred speech
- Difficulty breathing
- Difficulty moving the eyes
Signs and symptoms in foodborne botulism also might include:
- Vomiting
- Nausea
- Stomach pain
- Diarrhea
Signs and symptoms in an infant might include:
- Constipation
- Poor feeding
- Drooping eyelids
- Pupils that are slow to react to light
- Face showing less expression than usual
- Weak cry that sounds different than usual
For more information on Botulism, see the CDC and NJ DOH websites below.