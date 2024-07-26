A Boar’s Head meat product has tested positive for Listeria and a variety of meat has been recalled.

as of July 19, 2024, a total of 28 people infected with the outbreak strain of Listeria have been reported from 12 states – Georgia (2), Illinois (1), Massachusetts (2), Maryland (6), Minnesota (1), Missouri (2), North Carolina (1), New Jersey (2), New York (7), Pennsylvania (1), Virginia (2) and Wisconsin (1). Sick people’s samples were collected from May 29, 2024, to July 5, 2024. Of 28 people with information available, all have been hospitalized. One person got sick during their pregnancy and remained pregnant after recovering. Two deaths have been reported, 1 in Illinois and 1 in New Jersey.

Public health investigators used the PulseNet system to identify illnesses that may have been part of this outbreak. CDC PulseNet manages a national database of DNA fingerprints of bacteria that cause foodborne illnesses. DNA fingerprinting is performed on bacteria using a method called whole genome sequencing (WGS). WGS showed that bacteria from sick people’s samples are closely related genetically. This means that people in this outbreak likely got sick from the same type of food. This means that these 28 people are likely linked, and according to the CDC, likely also linked to delis that sell meat.

State and local public health officials are interviewing people about the foods they ate in the month before they got sick. People are reporting eating a variety of meats sliced at deli counters. Of the 18 people able to be interviewed, 16 (89%) reported eating meats sliced at a deli, most commonly deli-sliced turkey, liverwurst, and ham. Meats were sliced at a variety of supermarket and grocery store delis.

CDC conducted an analysis comparing foods reported by people in this outbreak to foods reported by people who got sick with Listeria but were not part of an outbreak. The analysis showed that people in this outbreak were more likely to eat deli-sliced turkey and liverwurst. This information suggests that meats sliced at the deli are a likely source of this outbreak.

