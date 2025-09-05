The Louisiana Department of Health is urging residents to take precautions to prevent infection from Vibrio vulnificus. The department is seeing a higher number of Vibrio vulnificus cases and deaths than are typically reported.

So far in 2025, 17 cases of Vibrio vulnificus have been reported among Louisiana residents. All of these patients were hospitalized, and four of these illnesses resulted in death. During the same time period over the previous 10 years, an average of seven Vibrio vulnificus cases and one death have been reported each year in Louisiana.

Of those 17 cases, 75% reported wound/seawater exposure. Vibrio are bacteria that naturally live in warm coastal waters and are found in higher numbers between May and October, when water temperatures are warmer.

Vibrio bacteria can cause illness when an open wound is exposed to coastal waters or when a person eats raw or undercooked seafood, particularly oysters. Vibrio infection can result in gastrointestinal illness, wound infection, or blood poisoning (bloodstream infection).

About a dozen species of Vibrio can cause a human illness. Some Vibrio species, such as Vibrio vulnificus, can cause severe and life-threatening infections. Many people with Vibrio vulnificus infection can become seriously ill and need intensive care or limb amputation. About one in five people with this infection dies, sometimes within a day or two of becoming ill.

Anyone can get a Vibrio infection. However, some medical conditions and treatments can increase your risk for infection and severe complications. Those conditions include:

Having liver disease, cancer, diabetes, HIV, or thalassemia,

Receiving immune-suppressing therapy for the treatment of a disease,

Taking medicine that decreases stomach acid levels, and

Having had recent stomach surgery.

Common gastrointestinal signs and symptoms of Vibrio infection:

Watery diarrhea

Stomach cramps

Nausea

Vomiting

Fever

Chills

Signs and symptoms of Vibrio wound infection:

Fever

Redness

Pain

Swelling

Warmth

Discoloration

Discharge

Signs and symptoms of Vibrio bloodstream infection:

Fever

Chills

Dangerously low blood pressure

Blistering skin lesions

Precautions that can help keep you safe:

Stay out of brackish or salt water if you have a wound (including cuts and scrapes), or cover your wound with a waterproof bandage if there’s a possibility it could come into contact with brackish or salt water, raw seafood, or raw seafood juices.

if you have a wound (including cuts and scrapes), or cover your wound with a waterproof bandage if there’s a possibility it could come into contact with brackish or salt water, raw seafood, or raw seafood juices. Wash wounds and cuts thoroughly with soap and water if they have been exposed to brackish or salt water, raw seafood, or raw seafood juices.

thoroughly with soap and water if they have been exposed to brackish or salt water, raw seafood, or raw seafood juices. If you develop a skin infection, tell your medical provider if your skin has come into contact with brackish or salt water, raw seafood, or raw seafood juices.

tell your medical provider if your skin has come into contact with brackish or salt water, raw seafood, or raw seafood juices. Use caution when consuming raw or undercooked seafood, especially if you have a weakened immune system, are pregnant, or have certain medical conditions like liver or stomach disorders.

when consuming raw or undercooked seafood, especially if you have a weakened immune system, are pregnant, or have certain medical conditions like liver or stomach disorders. Always wash your hands with soap and water after handling raw shellfish.

with soap and water after handling raw shellfish. Avoid contaminating cooked seafood with raw seafood and their juices.

