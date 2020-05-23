Yesterday it was reported that a food handler at the White Steamer diner in Washington, Indiana who worked last week has been diagnosed with Hepatitis A.

The Daviess County Health Department says while it is rare for restaurant patrons to get contract the disease due to an infected food handler, anyone who consumed food or drink at the White Steamer from May 12 to May 15 is recommended to get a vaccination within 14 days of exposure.

A free clinic will be held at the Washington National Guard Armory from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Wednesday May 27. Face coverings will be required for entry into the clinic and you must stay in your car upon arrival. Those who cannot attend that clinic should contact their doctor or the Daviess County Health Department at 812-254-8666.

Having a hepatitis A positive worker has been (to the extent they are reported – and many are not) weekly occurrence. Generally speaking that one ill employee causes thousands of exposed customers to seek preventative vaccination. The vast majority of those vaccination are usually given by departments of public health at taxpayer expense – thousands of people exposed and hundreds of thousands spent in prevention – post risk of infection.

Ironically, the CDC weighed in on MMWR and punted on the recommendation of vaccinating food service employees because it would “be ineffective at mitigating the current risk for person-to-person outbreaks.” That outbreak to date has sickened 32,541, hospitalized 19,885 and killed 324. Here is the full CDC article on the recent study: