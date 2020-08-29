In the United States, as of August 27, 2020, a total of 78 people infected with the outbreak strain of Salmonella Enteritidis have been reported from 12 states

Connecticut 1, Iowa 8, Kentucky 1, Maryland 1, Michigan 17, Minnesota 23, Missouri 1, New Jersey 7, New York 9, Pennsylvania 2, Virginia 3, Wisconsin 5

Illnesses started on dates ranging from June 29, 2020, to August 3, 2020. Ill people range in age from 1 to 92 years, with a median age of 44. Sixty-four percent of ill people are female. Of 67 ill people with available information, 23 hospitalizations have been reported. No deaths have been reported.

In Canada, as of August 23, 2020, there have been 33 confirmed case of Salmonella Enteritidis illness linked to this outbreak in two provinces: Ontario (22) and Quebec (11).

Individuals became sick between June and August 2020. Three individuals were hospitalized. No deaths have been reported. Individuals who became ill are between 0 and 91 years of age. The majority of cases (55%) are female.

On August 22, 2020, Prima Wawona recalled bagged and bulk, or loose, peaches that they supplied to retailers nationwide.

The firm’s press states it is recalling “bulk/loose peaches distributed and sold from June 1 through August 3 and its bagged Wawona and Wawona Organic peaches distributed and sold from June 1 through August 19th because the products could possibly be contaminated with Salmonella.”

The bagged peaches were distributed and sold in supermarkets with the following product codes:

Wawona Peaches – 033383322001

Wawona Organic Peaches – 849315000400

Prima® Peaches – 766342325903

Organic Marketside Peaches – 849315000400

Kroger Peaches – 011110181749

Wegmans Peaches – 077890490488

For bagged peaches, the product codes may be found at the bottom of each package. All affected peaches may be found in stores nationwide.

Retailers that received recall product from Prima Wawona or Wawona Packing Company include, but are not limited to:

