Epidemiologic and traceback information showed that red onions are a likely source of this outbreak.

Since the last case count update on July 31, 2020, the CDC reported an additional 244 ill people have been reported in this outbreak, including 15 from 10 new states: Alabama, Connecticut, Delaware, Georgia, Massachusetts, Mississippi, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, West Virginia.

On August 1, Giant Eagle recalled produce and prepared foods sold in stores across Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, Indiana and Maryland.

On August 5, Publix recalled onions sold in bulk at stores in Alabama, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, and Virginia.

On August 5, the United States Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (USDA-FSIS) issued a public health alert for products made with recalled onions. Check the alert for product details and pictures. USDA-FSIS will update the public health alert as more information becomes available.

for products made with recalled onions. Check the alert for product details and pictures. USDA-FSIS will update the public health alert as more information becomes available. On August 5, Taylor Farms issued a recall of foods that were made from recalled onions.

A total of 640 people infected with the outbreak strain of Salmonella Newport have been reported from 43 states.

85 hospitalizations have been reported. No deaths have been reported.

In Canada, as of August 7, 2020, there have been 239 confirmed cases of Salmonella Newport illness linked to this outbreak in the following provinces: British Columbia (67), Alberta (149), Saskatchewan (5), Manitoba (13), Ontario (3), Quebec (1) and Prince Edward Island (1).

Twenty-nine individuals have been hospitalized. No deaths have been reported.

