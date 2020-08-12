As of July 24, the CDC reported that 641 people with laboratory-confirmed Cyclospora infections and who reported eating bagged salad mix before getting sick have been reported from 11 states (Georgia, Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, Pennsylvania, South Dakota and Wisconsin). 37 people have been hospitalized.

The Public Health Agency of Canada is investigating an outbreak of Cyclospora infections occurring in three Canadian provinces. As of July 8, 2020, there are 37 confirmed cases of Cyclospora illness linked to this outbreak in three provinces: Ontario, Quebec and Newfoundland and Labrador. One individual has been hospitalized.

Epidemiologic and traceback evidence indicates that bagged salad mix containing iceberg lettuce, carrots, and red cabbage produced by Fresh Express is a likely source of this outbreak.

