The City of Amarillo Environmental Health Department and the City of Amarillo Public Health Department (APHD) are investigating a Salmonella outbreak associated with an enchilada meal served at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church on Sunday (March 27.)

Anyone with food items from this event should throw away those food items.

Salmonella is a stomach illness with diarrhea, abdominal cramps and fever being common symptoms. Salmonella is usually self-limiting. Treatment usually consists of drinking plenty of fluids to stay hydrated.

For more information regarding Salmonella, please visit the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention at www.cdc.gov/salmonella/index.html

Individuals experiencing symptoms after eating food from the event should contact their primary care doctor. Anyone experiencing diarrhea and fever should not return to work, school or daycare until symptom-free for 24 hours. Good handwashing and disinfection of surfaces is recommended to prevent further spread of infection.

Providers treating patients who report eating at the event and individuals who became ill are asked to contact APHD at (806) 378-6300 option 6 or fax the patient’s contact information to (806) 378-6307. Attn: CD Team.