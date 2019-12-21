Salmonella Outbreak Closes Local Barbecue Restaurant in Nashville, NC Nashville, NC – The Nash County Health Department immediately suspended the food establishment operating permit of Doug Saul’s Bar-B-Que & Seafood, located on 813 Western Avenue in Nashville, NC on Friday, Nov. 22, pursuant to G.S. 130A-23, as there were conditions present constituting an imminent health hazard.

The North Carolina Department of Agriculture Food Protection Division identified Salmonella present in equipment and food that is likely to cause an immediate threat of serious adverse health effects. This finding was reported as part of an investigation of a small but persistent number of infections identified to be Salmonella London, an uncommon type of Salmonella. Currently, 14 cases have been identified, and because 10 of them named this restaurant as a source of food in the days preceding illness, the investigation focused on this location.

Environmental evaluations were conducted, including swabbing of multiple locations in the kitchen. The swab culture results were reported and included several positive for Salmonella.

Salmonella is an organism that can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Healthy people infected with Salmonella often experience fever, diarrhea (which may be bloody), nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain. In rare circumstances, infection with Salmonella can result in more severe illnesses.

“The partnership between the local health department, the Department of Health and Human Services, the Department of Agriculture and the restaurant owner has been invaluable during this investigation,” said William Hill, Nash County Health Director.

“The restaurant owner has been very cooperative, but based on these findings, it is imperative for the protection of the public that the restaurant be temporarily closed and identified violations must be corrected before the restaurant may reopen.”

Individuals who became ill with diarrhea within three days of eating food from this restaurant, and are still currently ill, should consult their physician. Physicians can submit stool samples through the local health department for free testing at the State Laboratory of Public Health. It is also important for anyone who may have taken home leftovers from the restaurant to throw the food away.