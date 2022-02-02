As of January 20, 2022, a total of 1,040 people infected with the outbreak strain of Salmonella Oranienburg were reported from 39 states, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico.

Sick people ranged in age from less than 1 year to 101 years, with a median age of 38, and 58% were female. Of 778 people with information available, 260 (33%) were hospitalized. No deaths were reported.

Illnesses started on dates ranging from May 31, 2021, to January 1, 2022.

State and local public health officials interviewed people about the foods they ate in the week before they got sick. Of 407 people with information, 294 (72%) reported eating or maybe eating raw onions or dishes likely containing raw onion before they became sick.

On October 20, 2021, ProSource Produce LLC issued a company announcement. On October 22, 2021, Keeler Family Farms issued a company announcement.

