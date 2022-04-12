ABC4 in Utah reports:

The Utah Department of Agriculture (UDAF) has announced a Salmonella outbreak at a grocery store in Midvale.

The UDAF found Salmonella enterica in samples from ground beef from International Marketplace in Midvale on March 31.

Additional products were tested on March 31, and officials say those products tested presumptive for Salmonella as well.

Based on laboratory results, any ground beef products produced by International Marketplace from March 22 to March 31, 2022, are deemed under suspicion of contamination. Consumers who purchased ground beef products from this location between the suspected dates are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

Eating food contaminated with Salmonella may cause salmonellosis. The most common symptoms of salmonellosis are diarrhea, abdominal cramps, and fever within 12 to 72 hours after eating the contaminated product. The illness usually lasts 4 to 7 days. Most individuals recover without treatment; however, in some individuals, diarrhea may be so severe that the patient needs to be hospitalized. Older adults, infants, and persons with weakened immune systems are more likely to develop a severe illness.

UDAF and the Utah Public Health Laboratory are currently testing other products derived from the International Marketplace to determine the scope of the contamination.

Officials say a foodborne illness investigation is currently underway.