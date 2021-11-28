Baby Spinach

According to the CDC, as of November 15, 2021, a total of 10 people infected with the outbreak strain of E. coli O157:H7 have been reported from seven states. Illnesses started on dates ranging from October 15, 2021, to October 27, 2021. Sick people range in age from 2 to 71 years, with a median age of 26, and 70% are female. Of eight people with information available, two have been hospitalized. No deaths have been reported.

According to the NCBI database:

13 Isolates (11 clinical, 2 “Joisie’s Organic Baby Spinach”)

Group: PDG000000004.2980

Cluster: PDS000094499.76

Distance between selected isolates: minimum = 0 SNPs, maximum = 2 SNPs, average = 0 SNPs

Target creation date range: 2021-11-04 to 2021-11-19

Onions

According to the CDC, as of November 12, 2021, 892 people infected with the outbreak strain of Salmonella Oranienburg have been reported from 38 states and Puerto Rico. Illnesses started on dates ranging from May 31, 2021, to October 25, 2021. Sick people range in age from less than 1 year to 101 years, with a median age of 37, and 58% are female. Of 571 people with information available, 183 (32%) have been hospitalized.

According to the NCBI database:

961 isolates (960 clinical, 1 “mixed Produce”)

Group: PDG000000002.2334

Cluster: PDS000094913.45

Distance between selected isolates: minimum = 0 SNPs, maximum = 8 SNPs, average = 1 SNPs

Target creation date range: 2021-08-20 to 2021-11-19

Seafood

As of October 7, 2021, 102 people infected with the outbreak strain of Salmonella Thompson have been reported from 14 states. Most sick people are either Colorado residents or reported traveling to Colorado in the week before they got sick. Only two people did not report travel to Colorado in the week before they got sick. Illnesses started on dates ranging from May 11, 2021, to September 7, 2021. Sick people range in age from less than 1 to 85 years, with a median age of 39, and 53% are female. Of 89 people with information available, 19 have been hospitalized, and no deaths have been reported.

According the NCBI database:

168 Isolates (155 clinical, 13 “seafood manufacturer”)

Group PDG000000002.2320

Cluster PDS000032705.704

Distance between selected isolates: minimum = 0 SNPs, maximum = 4 SNPs, average = 1 SNPs

Target creation date range: 2020-07-07 to 2021-11-08