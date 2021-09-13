Foodborne outbreaks of listeriosis have been associated with ingestion of raw or contaminated milk, soft cheeses, contaminated raw vegetables, and undercooked or ready-to-eat meats such as hotdogs, luncheon meats, and refrigerated pâtés.

To help the NYC Health Department identify cases of listeriosis associated with this cluster providers should consider listeriosis if patients report consuming food from a deli counter prior to illness and present with fever, diarrhea, and other symptoms consistent with Listeria infection. Providers should test and treat these patients for listeriosis.

Providers are required to report all laboratory-confirmed listeriosis cases to the NYC Health Department. To report a case and for information about listeriosis, please call 866-NYC-DOH1 (1- 866-692-3641). Paper Universal Reporting Forms (URFs) can be found at https://www1.nyc.gov/assets/doh/downloads/pdf/hcp/urf-0803.pdf OR report online athttps://a816-healthpsi.nyc.gov/NYCMED/Account/Login.

Laboratories are required to forward all Listeria isolates to the Public Health Laboratory (PHL) for additional subtyping. Laboratories should send isolates with the PHL eOrder requisition form (available at https://a816-phleorder.nyc.gov/PHLeOrder/ ) to:

Public Health Laboratory 455 First Ave, Room 136 New York, NY 10016

For laboratory-related questions, please call the PHL Microbiology Section at 212-447-6783.

PHL eOrder Electronic Requestion Submission Process:

PHL test request form can be completed via eOrder. Once you have confirmed an existing facility account or created a new facility*, please follow the steps below:

o Once logged in select ‘Order New Test’.

o On the Test Information page, search for and select “Listeria Monocytogenes Isolate

Serotyping”.

o Enter all the required fields in red, select ‘Add Test’ and press continue.

o Enter patient information and press continue.

o Review all entered information on the next page and submit the order.

o Once the test request form is completed, print the system-generated PDF and place it in the specimen bag.

*To create a new facility please refer to: https://www1.nyc.gov/assets/doh/downloads/pdf/labs/phl-eorder-new-facility-flowchart.pdf

For additional information on test ordering please refer to:

https://www1.nyc.gov/assets/doh/downloads/pdf/labs/phl-eorder-test-ordering-flowchart.pdf