The CDC reports as of August 27, 2020, a total of 78 people infected with the outbreak strain of Salmonella Enteritidis have been reported from 12 states. Illnesses started on dates ranging from June 29, 2020, to August 3, 2020. Ill people range in age from 1 to 92 years, with a median age of 44. Sixty-four percent of ill people are female. Of 67 ill people with available information, 23 hospitalizations have been reported.

Whole genome sequencing analysis shows that an outbreak of Salmonella Enteritidis infections in Canada is related genetically to this outbreak in the United States. This means that people in both of these outbreaks are likely to share a common source of infection.

As of August 23, 2020, there have been 33 confirmed case of Salmonella Enteritidis illness linked to this outbreak in two provinces: Ontario (22) and Quebec (11).

Individuals became sick between June and August 2020. Three individuals were hospitalized. Individuals who became ill are between 0 and 91 years of age. The majority of cases (55%) are female.