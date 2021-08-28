Outbreak of Salmonella Typhimurium infections

Twenty-three sick people have been reported from 14 states.

Illnesses started on dates ranging from May 30, 2021, to July 27, 2021.

Sick people range in age from 4 to 91 years, with a median age of 44, and 67% are male. Of 21 people with information available, 9 have been hospitalized. No deaths have been reported.

State and local public health officials interviewed people about the foods they ate in the week before they got sick. Officials also obtained sick people’s shopper records with their consent. Of the 16 people with information, 14 (88%) ate Italian-style meats, including salami, prosciutto, coppa, and soppressata, that can often be found in antipasto or charcuterie assortments; several brands were reported. This percentage was significantly higher than the 40% of respondents who reported eating pepperoni or other Italian-style meats in the FoodNet Population Survey—a survey that helps estimate how often people eat various foods linked to diarrheal illness. This comparison suggests that people in this outbreak got sick from eating Italian-style meats.

Outbreak of Salmonella Infantis infections

Thirteen sick people have been reported from seven states. States with illnesses: Arizona 5, California 7, Colorado 1, Illinois 4, Indiana 1, Maryland 1, Michigan 2, Minnesota 2, Nevada 1, New York 1, Ohio 3, Oregon 1, Texas 2, Utah 1, Virginia 1, Washington 2 and Wisconsin 1.

Illnesses started on dates ranging from May 9, 2021, to June 24, 2021.

Sick people range in age from 1 to 74 years, with a median age of 41 years, and 31% are male. Of 10 people with information available, 3 have been hospitalized. No deaths have been reported.

State and local public health officials interviewed people about the foods they ate in the week before they got sick and collected their shopper records with their consent. Of the 8 people with information, all (100%) ate Italian-style meats, including salami and prosciutto, that can often be found in antipasto or charcuterie assortments; several brands were reported. This percentage was significantly higher than the 40% of respondents who reported eating pepperoni or other Italian-style meats in the FoodNet Population Survey—a survey that helps estimate how often people eat various foods linked to diarrheal illness. This comparison suggests that people in this outbreak got sick from eating Italian-style meats.

Public Health Actions

Fratelli Beretta USA, Inc., a Mount Olive, N.J. establishment, is recalling approximately 862,000 pounds of uncured antipasto products that may be contaminated with Salmonella Infantis and/or Salmonella Typhimurium, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced today.

The ready-to-eat (RTE) uncured antipasto meat trays were produced on February 28, 2021 through August 15, 2021. The following products are subject to recall:

24-oz. trays containing two 12-oz packages of “Fratelli Beretta UNCURED ANTIPASTO PROSCIUTTO, SOPPRESSATA, MILANO SALAMI & COPPA” with best by dates of AUG 27 21 through FEB 11 22 and UPC code 073541305316.

The products subject to recall bear establishment number “EST. 7543B” printed on the packaging next to the best by date. These items were shipped to retail locations nationwide.

