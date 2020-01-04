FDA, CDC and state and local partners are investigating an outbreak of illnesses caused by Salmonella Javiana. Epidemiologic and traceback evidence indicate that fruit mix with cantaloupe, honeydew, pineapple, and grapes from Tailor Cut Produce of North Brunswick, New Jersey, is a potential source of this outbreak.

Tailor Cut Produce of New Jersey recalled its Fruit Luau mix, which contains cantaloupe, honeydew, pineapple, and grapes, as well as cut honeydew, cut cantaloupe and cut pineapple products because they have the potential to be contaminated with Salmonella. The recalled fruit products were distributed in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, New York and Delaware between November 15 and December 1, 2019. More recall information can be found on the FDA website. This list will be updated as new information becomes available.

Tailor Cut Produce reports that their products may be found in restaurants, banquet facilities, hotels, schools, long-term care facilities and institutional food service establishments in Delaware, New Jersey, New York, and Pennsylvania.

Because the recalled products may have been distributed to nursing homes, schools, hospitals and other facilities that cater to vulnerable populations, it is important that these facilities do not sell or serve them.

Ninety-six people infected with the outbreak strain of Salmonella Javiana have been reported from 11 states – California 1, Colorado 1, Connecticut 1, Delaware 39, Illinois 1, Minnesota 1, New Jersey 12, New York, 4, Pennsylvania 34, Virginia 1 and Washington 1. Illnesses were reported from states where Tailor Cut Produce distributes, including Pennsylvania, New York City, New Jersey, and Delaware.

Ill people from other states reported traveling to these states in the week before their illness started. CDC reports only cases confirmed by WGS, and these numbers may differ from the numbers that states are investigating.

FDA’s inspection at Tailor Cut Produce is ongoing. FDA is currently collecting records to support a traceback investigation and will provide updates as more information becomes available.

Additional Resources

Salmonella: Marler Clark, The Food Safety Law Firm, is the nation’s leading law firm representing victims of Salmonella outbreaks. The Salmonella lawyers of Marler Clark have represented thousands of victims of Salmonella and other foodborne illness outbreaks and have recovered over $700 million for clients. Marler Clark is the only law firm in the nation with a practice focused exclusively on foodborne illness litigation. Our Salmonella lawyers have litigated Salmonella cases stemming from outbreaks traced to a variety of foods, such as cantaloupe, tomatoes, ground turkey, salami, sprouts, cereal, peanut butter, and food served in restaurants. The law firm has brought Salmonella lawsuits against such companies as Cargill, ConAgra, Peanut Corporation of America, Sheetz, Taco Bell, Subway and Wal-Mart.

If you or a family member became ill with a Salmonella infection, including Reactive Arthritis or Irritable bowel syndrome (IBS), after consuming food and you’re interested in pursuing a legal claim, contact the Marler Clark Salmonella attorneys for a free case evaluation.