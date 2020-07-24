The 12th Cyclospora lawsuit has been filed on behalf of Jessica Martinagainst Fresh Express Inc. in the current Cyclospora outbreak linked to bagged salad.

Ms. Martin is represented by Marler Clark, The Food Safety Law firm, and Wandro and Associates, a Des Moines, Iowafirm. The lawsuit was filed in the United States District Court Southern District of Iowa Eastern Division. Complaint: Case No. 3:20-c-00061

Ms. Martin consumed ALDI Little Salad bar Brand Garden Salad purchased in Iowa City on numerous occasions during May 2020. She first became ill on or about June 1, 2020. Symptoms included stomach pain, which turned severe, with explosive diarrhea, vomiting, abdominal cramps, lethargy, body aches, sweats, chills, dehydration and extreme acid reflux. The Plaintiff’s symptoms did not subside, and she remained ill over the next several days, which pushed her to seek urgent care on June 20, 2020. Ms. Martin saw an internal medicine specialist on July 2, 2020 and a stool sample was collected on July 6, 2020 which came back positive for Cyclospora. Following her diagnosis, she was prescribed Bactrim twice a day for seven days and started the treatment on July 6, 2020. She was contacted by the Johnson County Iowa Public Health officials due to her Cyclospora infection. Ms. Martin continues to recover.

“Cyclospora is a nasty parasite that has been a growing problem in the U.S., that the produce industry needs to solve,” said Marler Clark managing partner, William Marler. Marler Clark represents nearly 50 victims of this Cyclosporaoutbreak.

As of July 8, 2020, a total of 509 people with laboratory confirmed Cyclospora infections associated with this outbreak have been reported from 8 states: Illinois (151), Iowa (160), Kansas (5), Minnesota (63), Missouri (46), Nebraska (48), North Dakota (6), and Wisconsin (30). Illnesses started on dates ranging from May 11, 2020 to July 1, 2020. Ill people range in age from 11 to 92 years with a median age of 60 and 53% are female. Of 506 people with available information, 33 people (7%) have been hospitalized.

Cyclospora: Marler Clark, The Food Safety Law Firm, is the nation’s leading firm representing victims of Cyclosporaoutbreaks. The Cyclospora lawyers of Marler Clark have represented numerous victims of Cyclospora and other foodborne illnesses and have recovered over $750 million for clients in the last 29 years. Marler Clark is the only law firm in the nation with a practice focused exclusively on foodborne illness litigation.

