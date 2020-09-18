A cluster of salmonella cases has been linked to a West Lafayette grocery store, according to the Tippecanoe County Health Department.

Customers of La Aldea Grocery Store who have eaten or drank products from the store between Sept. 7 and Sept. 17 and are experiencing symptoms of salmonella should call the Tippecanoe County Health Department at 765-423-9222 ext. 1. Those symptoms include diarrhea, fever and abdominal cramps.

The store is located at 2801 Klondike Rd. in West Lafayette.

Salmonella bacteria is typically transmitted to people when they eat food that is contaminated with the bacteria, according to the health department. It can also be transmitted through contact with animals.

The Tippecanoe County Health Department and Indiana Department of Health are continuing to investigate the matter.

