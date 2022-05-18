According to public health officials, the number of people who became ill due to a salmonella outbreak linked to Kinder chocolate products has increased to 369 across Europe and North America, including 16 in Ireland.

One additional Irish case involving a second strain has been identified in addition to the initial 15, according to the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC). Five of the people affected required hospital treatment.

Across Europe and north America, 274 cases from first cluster or strain and 37 from a second have been confirmed in 16 countries, along with 58 suspected cases. Most cases involved children aged under 10.

The two strains are multi-drug resistant and some samples were also resistant to disinfection using ammonium or hydrogen peroxide. The outbreak has been linked to specific products made in Italian confectionery company Ferrero’s factory in Belgium.

Two salmonella strains were identified in buttermilk used at the Belgian plant, which had come from Italy.

